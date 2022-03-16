BOSTON (CBS) — For several weeks now, there’s been whispers and rumblings of the Bruins potentially acquiring Tomas Hertl before the trade deadline. That noise, however, will now go silent.
Hertl and the Sharks have worked out a long-term contract, one that will pay Hertl about $8 million per year over the next eight years, according to Elliotte Friedman.
Tomas Hertl extension in SJ expected to be 8 years at around $8M AAV
— Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) March 16, 2022
The 28-year-old Hertl has 25 goals and 23 assists in 59 games for the Sharks this season. In his nine-year career, he has 176 goals and 195 assists in 562 games, all for the Sharks.
With the Sharks in seventh place in their division, and with Hertl on the final year of his contract, the center was widely discussed as a trade candidate ahead of the March 21 deadline.
Alas, the Sharks secured Hertl for the long term.
For the Bruins — and any other team that had eyes on Hertl — it’s back to the drawing board before the deadline.