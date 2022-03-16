BOSTON (CBS) — The New England Patriots have made their first addition of the offseason, reportedly coming to an agreement with cornerback Terrance Mitchell.
Adam Schefter reported Wednesday morning that the team agreed to a one-year deal that will pay Mitchell $3 million in 2022.
Mitchell, 29, is a veteran of seven NFL seasons with the Bears, Cowboys, Chiefs, Browns and Texans. A seventh-round pick by Dallas in 2014, he’s played in 83 games, starting 51 of them, while recording eight interceptions and 59 pass defenses. Last year in Houston, he played in 14 games, recording one interception, 10 pass defenses, and 60 total tackles (45 solo).
The Patriots have a newfound need at cornerback, after J.C. Jackson agreed to a big-money deal with the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday, the first day of the legal tampering window. Free agency officially begins on Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET.
Prior to signing Mitchell, the Patriots had been busy re-signing their own free agents, including Devin McCourty, James White, Matthew Slater, Nick Folk, and James Ferentz. Meanwhile, in addition to Jackson leaving, the Patriots have lost Ted Karras to free agency, while trading away Shaq Mason for a fifth-round pick. The team also traded Chase Winovich to Cleveland in exchange for linebacker Mack Wilson.