New England Amputee Soccer Team To Play Exhibition Match At Gillette During Halftime Of Revs-Red BullsThe New England Amputee Soccer Team will play an exhibition match at Gillette Stadium during halftime of the New England Revolution’s home match against the New York Red Bulls on Saturday, April 2.

Bill Belichick, Matt Patricia Attend University Of Georgia's Pro DayThe trio of Bill Belichick, Matt Patricia and Matt Groh was in attendance on Wednesday for the pro day being held at the University of Georgia.

The NFL Is Using Inaccurate Language On New Overtime ProposalsThe curious part comes in the language used in the proposals.

Chris Sale Will Miss Start Of 2022 Season With Stress Fracture In Rib CageIt's going to be a while before Chris Sale picks up a baseball again.

Bruce Cassidy Delivers Zinger After Highly Questionable Goaltender Interference Call Takes Goal Away From BruinsThe Boston Bruins won their game and earned two points on Tuesday night. In that sense, it was a case of all's well that ends well.