BOSTON (CBS) – A Norwood man is accused of posing as a police officer and soliciting a woman for sex at Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard in Boston.
State Police said 30-year-old Mohammed Elawad picked up a woman, offered to pay her for sex and threatened to arrest her if she didn’t comply with his demands.
The woman managed to get away and spoke to police who were in the area.
Troopers said they found a state police union sticker on the windshield and a knit cap with “Boston Police” printed on it in Elawad’s pickup truck when they arrested him. He has never been employed in law enforcement.
Elawad was arraigned Wednesday on charges of impersonating a police officer and solicitation. He was released on $300 bail and ordered to stay away from Mass and Cass.
“The public’s ability to trust in members of law enforcement is vital to the strength and safety of our communities,” Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said. “The allegations against this individual are reprehensible. He attempted to exploit a vulnerable victim by posing as a member of law enforcement and wielding that position of trust and authority to inflict harm. Luckily, real police were on site to stop him and to offer services to the victim.”
Elawad is scheduled to be back in court on April 21.