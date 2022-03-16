BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox are losing one of the big bats that helped them get within two games of the World Series last season. The versatile Kyle Schwarber has reportedly signed with the Philadelphia Phillies, according to Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports in Philly.
The deal is reportedly for four years with an average annual value just under $20 million, according to The Athletic’s Jayson Stark. Schwarber, 29, declined a mutual option worth $11.5 million with Boston for the 2022 season, a gamble that paid off big now that the DH is available in the National League.
Boston acquired Schwarber from the Nationals at the trade deadline last season to help bolster the team’s lineup. He hit .291 with seven home runs and drove in 18 runs over 41 regular season games with the Red Sox. He hit three homers in the playoffs, including a grand slam in Game 3 of the ALCS against the Astros, but hit just .205 in the postseason. He was 0-for-14 in the ALCS after his big swing in Game 3.
Schwarber earned his first All-Star nod last season, and finished the year with 32 home runs and 72 RBIs between the Nationals and the Red Sox. He was a World Series hero for the Cubs in 2016, hitting .412 in the Fall Classic as Chicago won its first title in 108 years.