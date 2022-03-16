BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots have lost another member of their offensive backfield to Josh McDaniels and the Las Vegas Raiders. This time, it’s fullback Jakob Johnson.
Johnson agreed to a deal with the Raiders shortly after free agency officially opened on Wednesday afternoon, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. It’s a one-year deal for Johnson.
Former Patriots’ fullback Jakob Johnson has agreed to a one-year deal with the Raiders, per @DrewJRosenhaus and @NFLrecord. Rejoins Raiders’ HC Josh McDaniels.
A native of Germany, Johnson entered the NFL on the International Player Pathway Program. He made his debut in 2019, playing in four games for New England. He’s since played in every game for the Patriots, primarily as a lead blocker but also catching 13 passes for 83 yards and a touchdown.
Earlier on Wednesday, longtime Patriots running back/special teamer Brandon Bolden left the Patriots to reunite with McDaniels in Las Vegas as well.