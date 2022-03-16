BOSTON (CBS) – When it comes to sleep, new research says it’s quality over quantity.
Scientists say some people are blessed with certain genes that make them “elite sleepers.”
We probably all know someone who claims they don’t need seven or eight hours of sleep a night to feel refreshed. Well, researchers at the University of California, San Francisco say that some people are, in fact, gifted with genes that tend to run in families that allow them to sleep efficiently for only four to six hours a night.
These so-called “elite sleepers” also appear to be protected against brain disorders, like Alzheimer’s disease.
Scientists say they have a long way to go to fill in all of the puzzle pieces when it comes to understanding sleep but say their current findings may help identify drugs to improve sleep quality.