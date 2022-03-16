BOSTON (CBS) — Patriots fans can cross Chandler Jones off their offseason wish list. The defensive end is heading to Las Vegas to play for Josh McDaniels and his Raiders.
Jones recorded 10.5 sacks for the Arizona Cardinals last season, earning the fourth Pro Bowl nod of his career. He’s racked up 107.5 sacks over his 10-year NFL career, which began with four seasons in New England after the Patriots drafted him 21st overall in 2012. Jones won a Super Bowl with the Patriots in 2014.READ MORE: New England Amputee Soccer Team To Play Exhibition Match At Gillette During Halftime Of Revs-Red Bulls
There were some rumblings that he could maybe make a return to New England to pair up with Matt Judon and form a formidable pass rush duo, but he is signing a big-money deal with the Raiders. Jones is set to make around $17 million per season, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. It is reportedly a three-year pact, according to Josina Anderson, who is also reporting that the Jets, 49ers, Bills and Colts were interested in signing Jones this offseason.READ MORE: Bill Belichick, Matt Patricia Attend University Of Georgia's Pro Day
The Patriots must have known that Jones would be well out of their price range, even after the team cleared cap space with Tuesday’s trade of right guard Shaq Mason. Jones will now take over for Yannick Ngakoue in Vegas, whom the Raiders are reportedly trading to Indianapolis for cornerback Rock Ya-Sin, according to Jeff Howe of The Athletic.MORE NEWS: The NFL Is Using Inaccurate Language On New Overtime Proposals
Jones has hit double-digit sacks in eight of his 10 seasons, including a career-high 19 sacks for the Cardinals in 2019.