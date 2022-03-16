BOSTON (CBS) – Police have released a composite image of the man wanted for several break-ins in the Brighton area.
On Tuesday morning at about 3:54 a.m., a woman on Bellvista Road said she woke up to find the man in her bedroom. She screamed to her roommate to call 911 but the suspect left through a back door.
The victim described the suspect as a white male, with a slim build, standing about 5’6”, wearing a dark fleece sweater and dark colored jeans.
Police said it was one of three incidents they are investigating. Hours before the break-in, residents on both Camelot Court and Comm. Ave. reported a man lurking on a fire escape.