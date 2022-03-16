BOSTON (CBS) – A Boston accountant will complete tax season remotely, spending her free time supporting Ukrainian refugees in Romania. Ema David’s father and fiancé saw her off from Logan Airport Wednesday night. Her brother will accompany her for the first week, making sure Ema returns safely to the place they were born.

“Romania will always be a piece of my heart,” she said.

The 33-year-old came to the United States with her family, not long after 9/11. Many relatives including her grandmother still live in Romania. Ema’s heart aches for the Ukrainian women and children now pouring into the neighboring country.

“It feels personal. I just want to be able to help because I know what it’s like to be oppressed and vulnerable,” she said.

Her inspiration really stems from social media. There can be darkness there, but also so much hope.

“One mom will post something, a Ukrainian mother, ‘I need a stroller. I’m willing to pay something but it’s not much.’ Fifty comments on a Facebook post saying, ‘I have a free stroller. I’ll drive it to you.’ That’s so moving. That’s part of what made me do this.”

As proud as Ema is of where she’s from, her life is here. She’s been blown away by Boston’s generosity and support.

“I set up a GoFundMe me 24 hours ago and raised like 10 times the goal, which I thought was already a stretch. Every coworker said anything you need, just send an email and I’ll take it off your plate. It meant a lot,” she said.

Ema’s return flight is booked four weeks from now. She’s also lugging about 100 pounds of medical supplies – a speedy delivery for the local organization ‘Boston Aide for Ukraine.”

“There are other countries I can’t go to because I don’t know the language, I don’t know the culture,” she said. “I wouldn’t be of much help. In this particular instance I can do a little to help.”