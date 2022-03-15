BOSTON (CBS) — If you’re trying to lose weight, a new study finds choosing low-calorie sweetened beverages over sugary ones could actually help. Dr. Mallika Marshall explains:
Most experts suggest that people who are trying to lose weight substitute water for sugary beverages like soda and juice. But a group of researchers, including at Harvard, reviewed 17 randomized clinical trials and found that replacing sugary drinks with low and no-calorie ones was associated with a modest reduction in body weight, BMI, and the percentage of body fat without evidence of harm and provide benefits similar to those of water. Therefore, it might be reasonable for those who are overweight or at risk for diabetes to choose either beverages with alternative sweeteners or water instead of sugar-laden drinks.