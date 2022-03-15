WRENTHAM (CBS) – A driver was killed in a crash on Route 1 in Wrentham early Tuesday morning after police say she drifted over the center line and collided with a tractor-trailer.
Wrentham Police said 25-year-old Kerri Coppinger of Woonsocket, Rhode Island was driving on Route 1 south just before 4 a.m. when her Ford Fusion crossed the road and hit a truck on the northbound side. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The truck driver wasn’t hurt, but in a statement police said he was “extremely shaken and attempted to assist at the scene.” No charges have been filed.
Police shut down Route 1 in both directions between Thurston Street and the State Police barracks for more than three hours. The scene was cleared around 7:15 a.m.