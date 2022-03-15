FOXBORO (CBS) – The Patriots are bringing back another of their veteran contributors after free agency got underway on Monday.
According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, New England agreed to re-sign kicker Nick Folk to a 2-year, $5 million contract.
The deal reportedly includes $2.19 million in guaranteed money and can reach a maximum of $5.6 million with incentives.
It has been a slow start to free agency for the Patriots, as the team has only locked in its own veterans so far. New England reached new contracts with Devin McCourty, Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer, James Ferentz and now Folk.
The veteran kicker has been solid since joining the Patriots in 2019. Last season, folk hit 36 of his 39 field goal attempts.