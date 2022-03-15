BOSTON (CBS) — After an offseason with various reports about NESN’s Red Sox broadcast booth, the network finally made an official announcement on Tuesday.
In a tweet, NESN said it will be “adding a few familiar faces to our 2022 roster.” Those names include former Red Sox players Kevin Millar, Kevin Youkilis and Will Middlebrooks. It also includes 98.5 The Sports Hub talk show host Tony Massarotti.
Earlier this month, WEEI reported that Massarotti, Millar and Youkilis were set to join the booth. Massarotti later confirmed that he had auditioned but had not yet gotten the job.
Earlier this winter, Middlebrooks had also been reportedly in talks about joining NESN as an analyst. The Boston Globe’s Chad Finn reported that Middlebrooks will work in the studio for pregame and postgame shows.
The Red Sox broadcast, of course, has some impossible shoes to fill in the analyst role, after Jerry Remy passed away last October. Remy worked on NESN broadcasts from 1988-2021.
The Boston Globe reported weeks ago that Dennis Eckersley will remain the analyst for “the majority of games” alongside play-by-play announcer Dave O’Brien, meaning the rest of the schedule will be divvied up among the four new analysts.