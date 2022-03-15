BOSTON (CBS) – A federal grand jury has indicted Monica Cannon-Grant and her husband Clark Grant, the founders of Violence In Boston, on more than a dozen charges for allegedly using the nonprofit for their own benefit.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Massachusetts announced on Tuesday that Cannon-Grant, 41, and Grant, 38, both Taunton residents, are facing charges as part of an 18-count indictment.

A grand jury found the couple allegedly led a series of schemes designed to defraud Violence in Boston donors, the Massachusetts Department of Unemployment Assistance, and a mortgage lending business based in Chicago.

Federal prosecutors allege the couple intended to use charitable donations for their personal benefit.

Charges included 13 counts of wire fraud and one count of making false statements to a mortgage lending business. In addition, Cannon-Grant faces one count of mail fraud.

Grant was charged in October with one count of wire fraud and one count of false statements on a loan and credit application.

Cannon-Grant was arrested Tuesday morning. She is expected to appear in Boston federal court on Tuesday. An arraignment date for her husband has not yet been set.

Founded in 2017, Violence in Boston said its purpose is to “to reduce violence, raise social awareness and aid community causes in Boston.” Cannon-Grant is the founder and CEO of the organization, and Grant is a founding director.

Instead, prosecutors allege that from 2017-2021, Cannon-Grant used donation and grant money to pay for expenses such as hotel reservations, groceries, gas, car rentals, auto repairs, Uber rides, restaurants, nail salons and personal travel.

The couple is also accused of collecting Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits despite having income from other sources. While collecting PUA benefits, Cannon-Grant and Grant were allegedly receiving income from Violence in Boston funds, consulting fees, and Grant’s salary from a full-time job.