BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 502 new confirmed COVID cases on Tuesday. There were also 16 additional deaths reported from Saturday to Monday.
As of Tuesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.58%.READ MORE: 'Violence In Boston' Founder Monica Cannon-Grant And Husband Indicted On Federal Fraud Charges
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,550,186. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 18,902.READ MORE: Study Finds Low-Calorie Sweetened Beverages Could Help Weight Loss
The total number of people who have died from COVID-19 in Massachusetts decreased by 3,700 from last week because the state adjusted its definition of what classifies as a death caused by the disease.
There were 27,948 total new tests reported.MORE NEWS: Rates Of Metastatic Prostate Cancer Are On The Rise - Are Screening Guidelines To Blame?
There are 227 people currently in the hospital with COVID. There are also 31 patients currently in intensive care.