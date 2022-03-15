Report: Patriots Trade Shaq Mason To BuccaneersThe Patriots started their Tuesday with a trade. They made one more before the day was through.

Bruins Sign Boston College Captain Marc McLaughlin To Entry-Level ContractFrom Billerica, to Boston College, to the Boston Bruins. That's the path for Marc McLaughlin, who signed an entry-level deal with the Bruins on Tuesday.

James White Reportedly Returning To Patriots On Two-Year ContractJames White is returning to the Patriots backfield. The veteran running back has reportedly agreed to a two-year deal with New England.

Mac Jones Seems Pretty Excited About Patriots Adding Another Alabama Alum In Mack WilsonThe Patriots are adding another former Alabama player to their roster, reportedly acquiring linebacker Mack Wilson in a trade with the Cleveland Browns.

Where Will Patriots Turn For A No. 1 Corner Following J.C. Jackson's Departure?J.C. Jackson won't be picking off passes for the Patriots anymore, bolting for a big money deal from the Los Angeles Chargers. It leaves a massive hole in New England's secondary, one that won't be easy to fill his offseason.