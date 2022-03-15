FOXBORO (CBS) — The Patriots are adding another former Alabama player to their roster, reportedly acquiring linebacker Mack Wilson in a trade with the Cleveland Browns. The move appears to bring joy to another former Alabama player on the New England roster: Quarterback Mac Jones.

The two were teammates at Alabama for just one season in 2018 — Jones’ first year with the team and Wilson’s third and final — but we know that the Crimson Tide bond runs deep with anyone who plays for Nick Saban. Jones sent out a Tweet shortly after the swap and, surprisingly, didn’t go with “roll tide.”

Instead, Jones simply wrote “BAMA” and tagged Wilson with the message, “let’s work.”

Simple enough. Though maybe “Roll Patriots” is more appropriate going forward.

Wilson was a fifth-round pick by Cleveland in 2019 after he racked up 113 total tackles, seven tackles for a loss, a sack and a forced fumble over his three seasons in Tuscaloosa. The Montgomery, AL native had a solid rookie year for the Browns, but his playing time and production decreased over the last two seasons.

Now he becomes the fifth former Alabama player on New England’s current roster, joining Jones, running back Damien Harris, defensive tackle Christian Barmore and linebacker Anfernee Jennings. Free agent linebacker Dont’a Hightower is also an Alabama alum.

And after he drafted two players from Alabama last year (Jones and Barmore), no one would be surprised if Bill Belichick taps into the Saban well again when the NFL Draft rolls around at the end of April.