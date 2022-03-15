FOXBORO (CBS) — James White is returning to the Patriots backfield. The veteran running back has reportedly agreed to a two-year deal with New England.

White’s new contract is worth $5 million with $500,000 guaranteed, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. It sounds like there are some incentives worked in as well, with Josina Anderson reporting that the deal could be worth up to $7 million.

White was also a free agent last offseason and returned to the Patriots on a one-year, $2.5 million contract. He played only three games in 2021 before suffering a hip injury, finishing the year with 12 receptions for 94 yards and a rushing touchdown.

The 30-year-old said recently that he was “doing great” in his recovery, and now he’s back with the only team he’s played for in the NFL. The Patriots drafted White in the fourth round in 2014, and he’s been a key contributor to the New England offense as the team’s pass-catching back since 2015. He has 381 receptions and 36 total touchdowns (25 receiving, 11 rushing) over his eight-year career.

White is best known for scoring the game-winning touchdown in overtime in New England’s comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI. He had three touchdowns and a two-point conversion for the Patriots that game, setting a Super Bowl record with 20 points.

Former Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and his Las Vegas Raiders reportedly showed interest in White, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. But the Patriots wanted him back, and White told Fowler, “that’s all that matters.”