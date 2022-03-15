BOSTON (CBS) – A teacher and a student were shot outside TechBoston Academy in Dorchester Tuesday evening.
Boston Police said the teacher is a 31-year-old man and the student is a 17-year-old male. They were both transported to the hospital with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.
Police said the victims were in the parking lot on Peacevale Rd preparing for a school event when the suspect opened fire from a car at about 5:40 p.m.
No arrests have been made.
"Schools are supposed to be a safe haven for our students and our teachers, not a place where they are subjected to brazen and random acts of violence," Acting Boston Police Commissioner Gregory Long said. "This type of behavior can not and will not be tolerated, and the Boston Police Department is going to do everything it can to hold whoever is responsible for this incident accountable."
Boston Schools Superintendent Brenda Cassellius said a crisis team will be at the school on Wednesday, but no classes will be held.