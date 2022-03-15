BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox are reportedly looking to make a big splash in free agency. Boston has joined the mix for Freddie Freeman, who is fresh off winning a World Series with the Atlanta Braves.
The Red Sox have now joined the L.A. Dodgers, New York Yankees, Tampa Bay Rays and Toronto Blue Jays in the quest to sign the first baseman, according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman. Freeman has played his entire 12-year career in Atlanta, but appears to be heading elsewhere this offseason.
A five-time All-Star, Freeman has slashed .295/.384/.509 for his career, averaging 28 homers and 97 RBIs over 162 games. He's an extremely durable player, appearing in at least 147 games in eight of his 12 seasons. He played in all 60 games during the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign, and was the NL MVP after clubbing 13 homers and 23 doubles that year.
In 2021, Freeman hit .300 with 31 homers and 83 RBIs. The lefty hit .304 with five home runs and drove in 11 runs in the postseason, and hit .318 against the Houston Astros in Atlanta's six-game victory in the Fall Classic.
With the Red Sox likely losing Kyle Schwarber to free agency, it’s hard to argue with a better replacement in the lineup than Freeman.