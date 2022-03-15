BRACKET CHALLENGE:Enter Your Bracket To Win Up To $1,000
By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS) — From Billerica, to Boston College, to the Boston Bruins. That’s the path for Marc McLaughlin, who signed an entry-level deal with the Bruins on Tuesday.

The team announced that McLaughlin signed a two-year deal with the Bruins, carrying a cap hit $883,750 per season.

A native of Billerica, McLaughlin just concluded his collegiate career at BC, where he captained the Eagles for the past two seasons. He hit career highs in goals (21) last season while adding 11 assists for 32 points in 33 games played. As a junior, he scored 10 goals with a career-high 14 assists in just 24 games played. He also played two games for Team USA in the Beijing Olympics last month.

The 6-foot, 200-pound, right-shot forward was also named Hockey East Best Defensive Forward in the 2020-21 season, when he was selected as a Hockey East Third Team All-Star. In high school, McLaughlin played at Cushing Academy in Ashburnham before moving to Washington High School in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, playing two seasons with the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders of the USHL.

