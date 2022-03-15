Mac Jones Seems Pretty Excited About Patriots Adding Another Alabama Alum In Mack WilsonThe Patriots are adding another former Alabama player to their roster, reportedly acquiring linebacker Mack Wilson in a trade with the Cleveland Browns.

Where Will Patriots Turn For A No. 1 Corner Following J.C. Jackson's Departure?J.C. Jackson won't be picking off passes for the Patriots anymore, bolting for a big money deal from the Los Angeles Chargers. It leaves a massive hole in New England's secondary, one that won't be easy to fill his offseason.

NESN Rounds Out Red Sox Broadcast Crew With Tony Massarotti, Kevin Millar, Kevin Youkilis, Will MiddlebrooksAfter an offseason with various reports about NESN's Red Sox broadcast booth, the network finally made an official announcement on Tuesday.

NFL Insider Says Tom Brady May Still Find Way To Get Traded To 49ersTom Brady isn't retired. Tom Brady will play in 2022. And he'll do that for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Or so we all believe.

D.J. Chark, Reportedly A Target Of Patriots, Agrees To Deal With LionsAt least one potential wide receiver acquisition for the Patriots has been taken off the board.