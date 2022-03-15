BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Police arrested a man from Tennessee who allegedly had 11 guns in a backpack at South Station.
Investigators said 25-year-old John Pierre of Lutts, Tennessee arrived at the train station just before 2:30 p.m. Monday and they noticed that his bag appeared to be weighted down.
“Pierre walked toward the escalator while alternating the bag between both hands to distribute the weight of the bag,” police said in a statement.
Officers confronted him and eventually arrested him. They said he had 11 handguns, 16 magazines and several boxes of ammunition in his backpack.
Police said Pierre bought the guns out of state and was in Boston to “illegally distribute these firearms to various individuals.”
He will be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on several counts of unlawful possession of a firearm.