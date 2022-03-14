BOSTON (CBS) – Two real life angels returned to Logan Airport Monday. The Massachusetts moms were met with happy hugs; Safely home after they’d traveled toward hell, to help. For Ulana Nosal of Walpole and Terry Reid of North Attleboro, Ukraine has always been a part of who they are. But a trip to the border this week changed their lives, and saved strangers’.

The women spent about $30,000 providing essential supplies and safety to refugee families.

“Chaos. Terror and crying. People are yelling. If this were in black and white it would look like something from WWII,” Reid recalled, of the Ukrainian crowds trying to leave.

They knew their weeklong mission in Poland and Ukraine would involve delivering essentials into desperate hands.

“We got the biggest vehicle we could drive and just packed it up and made trips. Food and diapers and formula. Now we need socks, now we need sleeping bags,” Nosal explained.

They also knew their hearts would never be the same. Now, they carry the brave women they met; mothers just like them.

“‘We’re going to take care of you. We promise we’re not going to hurt you. Come with us.’ As a mother myself I don’t know if I could do that? She had no choice,” Reid said, of a woman and toddler for whom they found safe housing.

“Just the change in her voice of rest overnight and knowing her baby is safe. It made a world of difference. That’s what made this trip worth it,” Nosal said.

The women say our leaders have to do more to help those fleeing.

“There are Ukrainians who have family here and they could be taken care of by us. I couldn’t take them and it broke my heart,” said Nosal.

And to help those in the fight.

“This is a humanitarian disaster. The only way to stop that is to get the Ukrainian military the things they need,” Reid stressed.

The women are proud of their contribution but are already highly motivated to return. Their local fundraising will continue in the meantime.