Red Sox Reportedly Add Pair Of Lefties To Bullpen MixThe Red Sox bullpen suddenly has a solid collection of southpaws. According to multiple reports, Boston is set to sign free agent relievers Jake Diekman and Matt Strahm.

Patriots Reportedly Re-Sign Brian Hoyer, James FerentzWith NFL free agency nearly upon us, the Patriots are bringing back a pair of their own free agents.

Tom Brady's 'Last' Touchdown Ball Sells For $518,000 Hours Before QB Announces ComebackSomeone paid $518,000 for what was believed to be the final touchdown ball of Tom Brady's career hours before the quarterback announced his comeback.

Kevin Garnett Has Squashed His Beef With Ray AllenKevin Garnett's number retirement ceremony was an incredibly fun time at TD Garden on Sunday. While Garnett's No. 5 going into the TD Garden rafters was an awesome sight to see, it wasn't the best part of Sunday's festivities.