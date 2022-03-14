BOSTON (CBS) – Someone who thought they bought the ultimate Tom Brady souvenir may now have a bit of buyer’s remorse.
The ball believed to be Brady’s last touchdown pass of his storied career sold at auction for a massive amount just hours before the quarterback announced his unretirement.
A total of 23 people placed bids on the ball, which was from Brady’s pass to Mike Evans in the NFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Rams.
The winning bid was $518,000 according to auction site Lelands.
Sports business reporter Darren Rovell estimated Monday that based on similar pieces of memorabilia, the ball is likely now worth about $15,000.