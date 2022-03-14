BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady’s retirement lasted just 40 days. The seven-time Super Bowl champion is coming back for his 23rd season.
Brady announced his return Sunday on social media, saying he’s returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
“These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now,” Brady wrote.
These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG pic.twitter.com/U0yhRKVKVm
— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 13, 2022
The future Hall of Famer announced his retirement on February 1, but fueled speculation about a possible comeback over the last seven weeks. It turns out 44 years old was too young for Brady to walk away from the game of football. He’ll turn 45 in August ahead of the 2022 NFL season.
Now Brady will look to build on his many passing records along with his 243-73 regular season record and 35-12 record in the playoffs, plus add to his Super Bowl ring collection. He led the NFL with 5,316 passing yards and 46 touchdown passes (to just six interceptions) in 2021, and finished second in MVP voting.
With Brady’s return, Tampa Bay’s odds to win the Super Bowl increased dramatically. The Buccaneers started Sunday with 20-to-1 odds to win a Lombardi in 2022, and now own 10-to-1 odds following Brady’s announcement.