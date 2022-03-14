FOXBORO (CBS) — For the second time in the last three years, Ted Karras is leaving the Patriots.
The offensive lineman has agreed to a three-year, $18 million deal with the Cincinnati Bengals, according to Ian Rapoport. Karras’ deal with the defending AFC Champions won’t become official until free agency opens Wednesday afternoon.READ MORE: Report: Patriots 'Expected' To Re-Sign Matthew Slater
Karras appeared in all 17 regular season games and made 13 starts for New England in 2021, playing 75 percent of the team’s offensive snaps. The versatile lineman was originally drafted by the Patriots in the sixth round in 2016, and went on to win a pair of Super Bowls during his first stint with the Patriots.READ MORE: Matthew Judon Gets To Work Recruiting Free Agents To Patriots
He signed with the Miami Dolphins ahead of the 2020 season, but Bill Belichick brought him back in 2021 after he was cut by the Dolphins. New England reportedly offered him a three-year, $15 million deal this offseason, but lowered that offer to $13 million before the legal tampering window opened on Monday, according to Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal.MORE NEWS: Patriots Reportedly Showing Interest In Free Agent WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling
Now, Karras is off to block for Joe Burrow and the reigning AFC champs.