BOSTON (CBS) — Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus vaccine-related medical questions. If you have a question, email her or message her on Facebook or Twitter.

Dr. Mallika is offering her best advice, but as always, consult your personal doctor before making any decisions about your personal health.

“My 86-year-old mother, who is otherwise healthy, is vaccinated and boosted. Should she get a second booster now?” -Mike

It’s not clear when additional boosters will be recommended for those who are not moderate to severely immunocompromised. Public health officials may recommend additional shots in the late summer or early fall, for example, to head off a potential surge this winter. And perhaps that shot will be a slightly different formulation to attack Omicron or some other variant that is emerging. I would hate for your mother’s timing to be off by getting an additional booster now when cases are falling precipitously. My advice would be to hold off for now.

“If you got the vaccine and then tested positive for COVID, why do you need a booster?” -An anonymous viewer on Facebook

Studies have suggested that the immunity from the vaccines is greater than that from natural infection. Plus, your immunity from the vaccines and from infection will fade over time. If you test positive, you can probably wait a few months before getting a booster, but you should eventually get one.

“Two to three days after getting my second Pfizer vaccine I developed an itchy rash about the size of a baseball at the injection site. Was this an allergic reaction and is it safe for me to get the booster?” -Debbie

This is a relatively common side effect of the COVID vaccines and is often referred to as “COVID arm”. It’s likely due to a local immune response at the injection site rather than an allergy to the vaccine. You may not or may not get the same reaction after the booster shot, but it should be safe for you to proceed.

“I am fully vaccinated and boosted. I am also prediabetic. Do you think I should still wear a mask?” -Another Debbie

Use your judgment. I still feel more comfortable wearing a mask in large indoor crowded spaces, like my kid’s basketball tournament this past weekend. But if you’re going to be in small groups of other fully vaccinated and boosted individuals, you certainly may feel comfortable taking it off. I think the point is, it’s a personal preference right now and we should not judge people who may be choosing to do the opposite.