BOSTON (CBS) — The Saint Patrick’s Day Parade is returning to South Boston on Sunday. The parade and road race will create road closures and detours.
Those coming to South Boston are encouraged to use the MBTA and Blue Bikes.
The parade kicks off at 1:00 pm and will start at West Broadway, go to East Broadway, and end at Farragut Road. Broadway will be closed to traffic from approximately 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM.
The road race begins on West Sixth Street at the Boys & Girls Club at 11:00 a.m. and will end at noon.
Parking will not be allowed on:
- Dorchester Avenue, both sides, from Gillette Park to Old Colony Avenue
- Foundry Street, both sides, from Greenbaum Street to Dorchester Avenue
- West Second Street, both sides, from Dorchester Avenue
- A Street, both sides, from Binford Street to West Second Street
- Binford Street, both sides, from A Street heading northwesterly to end at 45 Binford
- West Fourth Street, both sides, from A Street to Dorchester Avenue
- West Broadway, both sides, from Dorchester Avenue to Dorchester Street
- East Broadway, both sides, from Dorchester Street to P Street
- Farragut Road, both sides, from East Fourth Street to East First Street
- Summer Street, Financial District, Atlantic Avenue to the MBTA bus stop near 245 Summer Street
- Summer Street, South Boston, East First Street to the end of 776 Summer Street
- E Street, from West Broadway to Athens Street
- L Street, from East Third Street to East Broadway
Due to the Boys & Girls Club Road Race, delays are expected on:
- West Sixth Street, both sides, from F Street to Dorchester Street
- F Street, odd side, West Sixth Street to Bowen Street