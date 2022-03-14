BOSTON (CBS) — Matthew Slater is reportedly returning to the Patriots.
The longtime captain and special teams ace is “expected” to agree to a new deal with the Patriots, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.
The Patriots are expected to reach a new deal with 10X Pro Bowl special teamer Matthew Slater, per source.
Another year for the heart and soul of their roster.
The deal will keep Slater in New England for his 15th season.
Slater is a 10-time Pro Bowler, three-time Super Bowl champion, and an 11-time team captain. He’s also been named to the patriots All-Dynasty Team and the 2010s All-Decade team. He’s earned two First Team All-Pro honors and three Second Team All-Pro honors, including each of the past two years.
As he enters his age 37 season, retirement was on the table. Instead, Slater’s returning to the only NFL home he’s ever known for another season.
The Slater news comes one day after Devin McCourty announced his own return to the Patriots for 2022, a pair of moves that keeps an important level of leadership alive in New England.