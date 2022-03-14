BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox bullpen suddenly has a solid collection of southpaws. According to multiple reports, Boston is set to sign free agent relievers Jake Diekman and Matt Strahm.
Both veterans should provide a boost to the Boston bullpen, and give Chaim Bloom some wiggle room if he wants to deal another reliever for some some help elsewhere on the roster.
The Red Sox have reportedly agreed to a multi-year deal with Diekman, as first reported by Chris Cotillo of MassLive. The 35-year-old Diekman pitched for the Oakland Athletics last season, and finished the year with a 3.86 ERA over his 67 appearances. He has made 529 appearances over his 10 seasons in the Majors, all of which have come in relief.
Diekman owns a 3.46 ERA and 1.371 WHIP for his career, spending time with the Phillies, Rangers, Diamondbacks, Royals and Athletics.
Strahm, 30, made just six appearances for the Padres last season after undergoing right knee surgery in 2020. He had a 2.61 ERA for San Diego over 19 games in 2020, and has a 3.81 ERA in his 157 career appearances over six seasons, spending two years in Kansas City before his four-year stint with the Padres.
Once the deals become official, with both pending physicals, Diekman and Strahm will join fellow southpaws Josh Taylor, Austin Davis and Darwinzon Hernandez in the Boston bullpen.