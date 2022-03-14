CHELMSFORD (CBS) – It’s Pi Day, March 14, or 3/14.
It was started back in 1988, by physicist Larry Shaw in San Francisco to celebrate the famous number and math in general.
Dr. Matthew Beyranevand, a teacher at Chelmsford High School, is known for making math fun for his students with videos. The most popular one is a Pi video that’s generated more than 127,000 views.
“So, one thing we hear a lot of complaints about math is that it’s boring and it’s not interesting. So, we have to find a way to get authentic student engagement, where kids really enjoy learning it. So, one of the things we do is these math music videos and the most popular one we’ve made is the Value of Pi,” he told WBZ-TV.
“Well the thing about Pi is, it is the most important number in all of mathematics, tied I think with the number zero because it’s both irrational meaning that is continues forever but it never repeats itself.”
For those really into math, it’s said the best time to celebrate Pi Day is exactly at 1:59 p.m. so you can reach the first six numbers of pi, 3.14159.
