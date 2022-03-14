BOSTON (CBS) — With NFL free agency nearly upon us, the Patriots are bringing back a pair of their own free agents. That includes veteran quarterback Brian Hoyer, who will once again serve as a backup and mentor to Mac Jones.
New England has reportedly agreed to terms with both Hoyer and offensive lineman James Ferentz, according to The Boston Globe's Jim McBride. Hoyer's new deal is for two years, according to ESPN's Mike Reiss.
Hoyer is currently in his third stint in New England, and with Josh McDaniels now out in Las Vegas, it will be important to have the 36-year-old backup to help Jones navigate his second NFL season. Hoyer played in five games in 2021, completing nine of his 11 passes for 227 yards and a touchdown.
Ferentz has bounced from New England's practice squad and active roster since joining the Patriots in 2017. He has played in 27 games over his four seasons with the team, including a pair of starts in 2021, and can both guard and center.
The NFL’s legal tampering window opens at noon on Monday, with free agency kicking off at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.