FOXBORO (CBS) — In need of a big receiver to stretch the field this offseason, the Patriots are reportedly showing interest in someone who could do just that for Mac Jones. New England is reportedly interested in free agent receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, according to Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal.
Valdes-Scantling, 27, has 13 touchdowns over his four-year NFL career, spent entirely with the Green Bay Packers. He was a fifth-round pick for Green Bay in 2018, and while Davante Adams has been Aaron Rodgers' favorite target for awhile, Valdes-Scantling has been a deep threat for Green Bay since entering the league.
He led the league at 20.9 yards per reception in 2020, and has averaged 31 receptions and 62 targets per season for his career. Valdes-Scantling's best season was in 2020, when he caught a career-high six touchdowns and had 690 yards off 33 receptions.
At 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds, Valdes-Scantling would be the big receiver that New England's offense has lacked for some time. N'Keal Harry is bigger at 6-foot-4, 225 pounds, but hasn't done much of anything offensively over his three-year career.
The Patriots are not the only team interested in Valdes-Scantling’s services. The Raiders, Bears, 49ers, Colts and Texans are also interested in the receiver, according to Josina Anderson.