BOSTON (CBS) — The legal tampering window officially opened in the NFL on Monday for front offices around the league. Matthew Judon isn’t an executive, but he wanted to get in on the fun.
The Patriots’ Pro Bowl edge rusher fired up the Twitter app on Monday afternoon and shot a couple of tweets at free-agent linebacker Bobby Wagner and free-agent wide receiver Allen Robinson.
Judon tweeted “what you doing” at Robinson while sending the following instructions to Wagner: “call me.”
@AllenRobinson what you doing
— Matthew Judon (@man_dammn) March 14, 2022
@Bwagz call me 🤙🏾
— Matthew Judon (@man_dammn) March 14, 2022
It’s actually Judon’s second tweet at Wagner in the past week, as he sent a tweet to the receiver after news of his release from the Seahawks went public.
@Bwagz HEY BIG HEAD 😏
— Matthew Judon (@man_dammn) March 9, 2022
Whether Judon’s recruiting efforts prove fruitful will be determined in the coming hours and days, and it’ll likely be determined more by potential offers given out by the Patriots to the players. Still, New England fans can enjoy the fact that Judon’s working hard to make the team better in 2022.