MOULTONBOROUGH, N.H. (CBS) — A woman from Maine is taking her winter stroll to a whole new level.
Margaret Carrie is making the 3,200-mile trek from Cape Elizabeth to California on foot. She began her journey about a week ago after taking a leave of absence from her job, and this weekend she made it to Lake Winnipesaukee.
“In just one week I have been blown away by people’s kindness, hospitality, and general eagerness to help out,” she wrote.
She’s encouraging people to leave uplifting comments on her Instagram page to keep her going.
You can follow her journey on Instagram @margaretacrossamerica