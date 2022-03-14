BOSTON (CBS) — As expected, J.C. Jackson has cashed in on free agency. As a result, the star cornerback is officially leaving the Patriots.

Jackson agreed to a five-year, $82.5 million contract with the Los Angeles Chargers, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. That deal includes $40 million of guaranteed money.

Chargers are giving former Patriots’ CB JC Jackson a five-year, $82.5 million deal that invoices $40 million guaranteed, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2022

Per source, here's how J.C. Jackson's contract breaks down: First two years, fully guaranteed $40 million. After three years, he makes $18 million a year, meaning he'll make $54 million his first three years. In all, the five year deal is worth $82.5 million. — Karen Guregian (@kguregian) March 14, 2022

Jackson, 26, has the most interceptions in the NFL since the start of the 2019 season, with 22. He picked off nine passes in 2020 and followed that up with eight interceptions in 2021. He led the NFL with 23 pass defenses last year while also setting a career high in tackles (58), solo tackles (44) and tackles for a loss (2). He also forced his first fumble and earned his first All-Pro (Second Team) and Pro Bowl honors.

Jackson initially joined the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2018. On a roster with Stephon Gilmore and Jason McCourty, Jackson played roughly half of the Patriots’ defensive snaps as a rookie, though he played a significant role in the Patriots’ run to the Super Bowl that season. The snap count number jumped to 68 percent in 2019, 84 percent in 2020, and 88 percent in 2021.

Jackson played last year on a one-year deal, which he signed as a restricted free agent. It paid him $3.384 million for the season. That was, quite obviously, a bargain, but he played well and earned his big payday as an unrestricted free agent.

The Chargers had been rumored as a team that was expected to pursue Jackson heavily. With the legal tampering window in the NFL opening on Monday at noon, it didn’t take long for them to secure their targeted player.