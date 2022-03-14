TAUNTON (CBS) – Retired Taunton Fire Chief Tom Downey is emotional seeing the overwhelming amount of donations coming in for Ukrainian refugees.

“I’ve been choked up really,” he said.

Downey said volunteers packed up 477 boxes Friday, but the supplies might not make it out of Massachusetts.

“It’s because of the fuel,” Downey said. “They can’t ship overseas now because the prices are so high.”

Another group, Boston Aide for Ukraine, is also feeling the pressure. They have raised more than $44,000 for shipping and taxes but say that money runs out quickly when donations are pouring in.

“We’ve seen prices that range from $200-300 for a single box,” said Daniel Pavlotsky, of Boston Aide for Ukraine.

“With the rising cost of fuel, it doesn’t only affect the gas we put in our car,” said Briana Tautiva of Boston Aide for Ukraine. “It’s also affecting what we’re able to send and how much of it.”

Downey says his crews can’t accept any more donations until all of the boxes are packed up and shipped away.

“I feel so bad turning people away,” Downey said. “People are still coming here trying to donate.”

While it’s disappointing to be held up by shipping costs, organizers say there is a silver lining.

“This is what makes us want to work as hard as we are working to get all this organized,” said Ilana Pavlotsky of Boston Aide for Ukraine.