BROOKLINE (CBS) — Brookline Police are searching for a car that was involved in three hit-and-run crashes on Monday morning. The car was a 2007 Gray Volk Jetta four-door driven by a woman, police said.
The first hit-and-run took place on Memorial Drive in Cambridge. Then on Pleasant Street in Brookline, the driver allegedly beeped at and hit a pedestrian. And thirdly, on Harvard Street in Brookline, the driver allegedly backed into a car after being beeped at.
All of the crashes took place between 9 and 10 a.m..
The car is registered to Suzanne Amer, 47, of Boston, police said.
Officers said if the car is found, check on the well-being of the driver and notify police.
Anyone with information should call police at 617-730-2222, Officer Brian Keaveney at 617-730-2739, or email at bkeaveney@brooklinema.gov.