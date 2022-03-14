BOSTON (CBS) – You can get into the spirit of the Boston Marathon without even having to run 26.2 miles.
For the first time in 2022, Sam Adams tapped a keg of its 26.2 brew Monday to celebrate the upcoming Boston Marathon.
The special formula has a lower alcohol content and a dose of salt to help runners recharge after the big race.
It is available for a limited time along the marathon route.
You can watch live coverage of the 126th Boston Marathon on WBZ-TV and CBS Boston.com on Monday April 18, 2022.