BOSTON (CBS) — The Browns recently allowed Jarvis Landry to try to find a trade. With no such deal to be made, the team released the veteran receiver on Monday, at the onset of the legal tampering period of NFL free agency.

Adam Schefter reported that news on Monday, just as the agreements around the league began to roll in.

One more free-agent WR now available: Browns are releasing WR Jarvis Landry, per source. Amari Cooper arriving, Landry departing. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2022

With the Patriots in need of a boost at wide receiver this offseason, any and every available receiver has to be considered in Foxboro.

Landry, 29, may not quite be the dominant receiver he was early in his career, when he made five straight Pro Bowls from 2015-19 as a member of the Dolphins and Browns. His numbers have dipped in the past two seasons, as he also missed five games last season due to a knee injury.

Despite the dip, he’s still been productive, averaging 62 receptions, 705 yards and 2.5 TDs per season over the past two years. Landry had been due $14.3 million this season, which was the final year of his five-year contract with the Browns. He cost the Browns just $1.5 million against the cap by getting released.

Contractually, it’s unclear what Landry will demand on the open market. It’s also unclear whether the Patriots would target him.

But Bill Belichick obviously got an up-close look at Landry twice per season during his best years with Miami, when he averaged 105 receptions, 1,093 yards and just under six touchdowns per season from 2015-17. Considering the need for an upgrade, the Patriots will at least have to think about the potential of Landry while approaching free agency.