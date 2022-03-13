BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady has decided to play football again, announcing his unretirement Sunday evening. Many thought that Brady would eventually come back for a 23rd NFL season, but Sunday’s news still sent shockwaves throughout the sports world.

The GOAT returning, after all, is pretty big news. And while the Buccaneers are pretty psyched to have Brady coming back, it seems as though L.A. Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey may be the happiest to hear that Brady is returning to throw some more touchdown passes.

Usually, opposing corners would prefer not to have Brady on the other side of the field. But Ramsey was set to have his name on the wrong side of some Brady history, had the quarterback actually stayed retired.

Ramsey was burned for what was the final touchdown pass of Brady’s career, a 55-yard bomb to Mike Evans late in Los Angeles’ NFC divisional round win over the Buccaneers. But with Brady returning, someone else will (likely) become his final touchdown victim.

Ramsey took to Twitter shortly after Brady’s announcement to celebrate that fact.

THANK YOU❕ throw that last touchdown on somebody else 😂 https://t.co/oum3tYbjbl — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) March 13, 2022

Someone else is probably pretty upset that Brady’s bomb to Evans is no longer the final touchdown pass of the quarterback’s Hall of Fame career. On Saturday, that football sold for $518,000 at auction. That’s got to hurt.

While Ramsey’s reaction was the best, others around the NFL had some rather comical reactions to Brady — who will turn 45 before next season — returning for another season.

Wait was Brady hacked??? — ♛Chandler Jones (@chanjones55) March 13, 2022

https://twitter.com/nyjets/status/1503153259296563204