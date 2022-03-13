BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady’s announcement that he’s returning to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hit the internet as Celtics fans gathered to celebrate Kevin Garnett at the T.D. Garden. Fans who spoke with WBZ-TV ranged from feeling excited to annoyed — but many thought the timing was poor.

“Tom Brady took the limelight out of KG’s ceremony for a couple seconds but I don’t know if the whole arena knew about it. I guess a lot of people have the app and must have seen it on their phones anyway,” a fan said.

“I’m surprised it happened this fast. I’m glad to see him back, I still love Tom and I can’t wait for Mac Jones to humble him in the Super Bowl,” one fan said.

While others said it didn’t feel like Brady truly retired in the first place.

“Even for that last couple weeks they were saying ‘oh well he’s not truly retired.’ So I actually think it’s awesome. I think it’s cool,” one fan said.

“It’s Tom, I don’t expect anything different. He said he wanted to play until 45 so what’s that, a year and a half, two years?” another man commented.

“I don’t care, I don’t,” one man said. “I don’t think it’s going to accomplish anything in Tampa Bay…I was surprised but he could have picked a better time, do it later tonight or something.”