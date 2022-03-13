FOXBORO (CBS) – It was a frigid night at Gillette Stadium. But after losing a 2-goal lead and falling to visiting Real Salt Lake, Revolution captain Carles Gil was heated.
New England tallied the first two goals of the match, but Real Salt Lake scored three times over the final 15 minutes. That included the winner in stoppage time, as the visitors came out on top by a 3-2 margin.
The contest was played despite gusty winds and snow that began to accumulate on the Gillette Stadium turf. That did not sit well with Gil.
“I don’t care about if we win, if we lose. I don’t care. They scored three big goals. I don’t care,” Gil said. “It’s impossible to play football today. I cannot talk with my teammates. I cannot talk. I cannot run, I cannot do anything. It’s impossible. This is not football. Stop the f—— game. We play tomorrow, or any other day. I don’t care. This is not football. It’s impossible. Try to make long balls, the wind, it’s impossible.”
The Revs are back on the pitch Wednesday for the Second Leg of the 2022 Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League Quarterfinals against Pumas UNAM at Estadio Olímpico Universitario in Mexico City.