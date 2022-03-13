WORCESTER (CBS) — The St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Worcester returned to thunderous applause on Sunday.

Organizers said after a long, painful two-year hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic, it’s great to see the horses, the bands, the floats, the bagpipes, the flags and of course, candy flying everywhere.

“It’s amazing its my daughter’s first time being at the parade, we are so excited,” one attendee said.

“It’s like we died and went to heaven. Best day ever. Best day ever,” another woman said.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the St. Pat’s Day Parade in Worcester. After being canceled for two years, they taking time out to honor all essential workers who helped get them through the pandemic.

“It’s very important, I am a retired nurse myself,” the woman continued.

“They survived the COVID, thankful to everyone to helped them survive the COVID and just enjoy their families, it’s a family day,” said Parade Chair Maryellen Murphy.

The 2.1 mile parade traditionally takes place the weekend before March 17th. It also recognizes veterans.

For many people like Patrick Quinn, this parade is a tradition that was greatly missed.

“It means a lot to me,” he said.