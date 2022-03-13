MOULTONBORO, N.H. (CBS) — A New Hampshire man died Sunday after his truck went through the ice of Berry Pond in Moultonboro.
Two people were in the Chevrolet Silverado when it first broke through around 8:15 a.m.. The driver was able to get out but the 70-year-old passenger was trapped inside, N.H. State Police said.READ MORE: St. Patrick's Day Celebrated With Parade In Worcester
The driver and Good Samaritans nearby tried to save the man before the cab was completely submerged but were unsuccessful.READ MORE: Winchester Community Mourns Death Of Mieke Oort, Woman Fatally Stabbed In Netherlands
Shortly before noon, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Dive Team was able to recover the man’s body. His identity has not been released at this time.MORE NEWS: Surprised, Excited, Annoyed: Fans At TD Garden Cover All The Emotions After Tom Brady's Announcement
State Police are investigating what happened. Anyone who witnessed it is asked to contact New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol Officer Mitchell Briggs at 603-293-2037 ext. 0 or email Mitchell.S.Briggs@dos.nh.gov.