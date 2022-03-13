Tom Brady Ends Retirement, Coming Back To Play For BucsTom Brady's retirement was short lived. The 7-time Super Bowl champion is coming back for his 23rd season.

Luka Doncic Leads Mavs Past Celtics 95-92 On Garnett's DayThe Dallas Mavericks spoiled Kevin Garnett's special day by beating the Boston Celtics 95-92 on Sunday.

Devin McCourty Re-Signs With New England PatriotsDevin McCourty announced Sunday he was returning to play with the New England Patriots.

Patriots Place 2nd Round Tender On Wide Receiver Jakobi MeyersThe Patriots placed a second round tender on wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, who was one of the team’s top producers last season.

'Stop The (Expletive) Game': Revs Captain Carles Gil Livid Match Was Played At Snowy Gillette StadiumIt was a frigid night at Gillette Stadium. But after losing a 2-goal lead and falling to visiting Real Salt Lake, Revolution captain Carles Gil was heated.