FOXBORO (CBS) — Devin McCourty announced Sunday he was returning to play with the New England Patriots. The safety was set to become a free agent.

McCourty shared the news by a video of his kids saying, “Where are we going new year?” “Foxboro!”

He added, “Year 13…here we go!!!!!”

Ian Rapoport reported McCourty’s 1-year deal is worth $9 million.

McCourty has only played for Bill Belichick in New England, after getting drafted with the 27th overall pick in the 2010 draft. He’s been remarkably durable, playing in 188 of a possible 193 regular-season games while also starting all 24 Patriots playoff games since 2010, winning three Super Bowls and playing in two more.

