FOXBORO (CBS) — Devin McCourty announced Sunday he was returning to play with the New England Patriots. The safety was set to become a free agent.
McCourty shared the news by a video of his kids saying, “Where are we going new year?” “Foxboro!”READ MORE: Centennial Of Jack Kerouac's Birth To Be Celebrated In Hometown Of Lowell
He added, “Year 13…here we go!!!!!”
READ MORE: Filmmaker Brent Renaud Shot, Killed In Ukraine Was Harvard Fellow In 2019
Year 13…here we go!!!!!-Dmac pic.twitter.com/pTKoJt1GuI
— Devin&Jason McCourty (@McCourtyTwins) March 13, 2022
Ian Rapoport reported McCourty’s 1-year deal is worth $9 million.MORE NEWS: Keller @ Large: Mass. AFL/CIO President Calls Ride-Hailing Ballot Initiative 'Wolf In A Sheepskin'
McCourty has only played for Bill Belichick in New England, after getting drafted with the 27th overall pick in the 2010 draft. He’s been remarkably durable, playing in 188 of a possible 193 regular-season games while also starting all 24 Patriots playoff games since 2010, winning three Super Bowls and playing in two more.