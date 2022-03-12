STURBRIDGE (CBS) — State Police are searching for a Sturbridge man who has not been seen since Friday afternoon.
71-year-old George Guttler was last seen wearing a flannel shirt, black jeans, and black sneakers just after 11 p.m. Saturday night.
Troopers found Guttler’s car parked near the Windsor Dam. The gate to the lot is locked by 6 p.m., so investigators know he arrived before then.
Police searched Friday and Saturday in areas surrounding the Quabbin Reservoir in Ware and Belchertown.
If anyone sees Guttler or has any information about where he is, you are asked to call 9-1-1.