FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (NE Revolution) – The New England Revolution (1-1-1, 4 pts.) fell to Real Salt Lake (2-0-1, 7 pts.) 3-2, on a snowy Saturday night at Gillette Stadium. Emmanuel Boateng and Jozy Altidore each tallied their first goals of the season, while Adam Buksa registered his first multi-assist game in MLS.
Boateng opened the scoring with his first tally of the season in first-half stoppage time – his fourth career goal in eight games against Real Salt Lake – as Buksa and Andrew Farrell recorded the assists. Altidore extended New England’s lead in the 62nd minute, two minutes after entering the game, with a header at the back post, again assisted by Buksa.READ MORE: Cardi's Furniture Holds Ukraine Aid Drive At Several Massachusetts Locations
Jon Bell, A.J. DeLaGarza, Maciel, Wilfrid Kaptoum, Emmanuel Boateng, and Ryan Spaulding all made their first starts of the 2022 campaign. Spaulding made his MLS debut with the start, becoming the fifth player to appear for New England after being elevated from Revolution II.READ MORE: Police Searching For Missing 71-Year-Old Sturbridge Man Near Quabbin Reservoir
Real Salt Lake scored three times over the last 15 minutes. The visitors cut the deficit in half with a 78th-minute tally by Sergio Córdova. Justen Glad equalized in the 88th minute and Tate Schmitt scored the winner in the final moments of second-half stoppage time.MORE NEWS: Icy Roads, Wind Advisory Slated For Sunday Morning Across Massachusetts After Rain And Snow
The Revolution return to action on Wednesday, March 16 for the Second Leg of the 2022 Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League Quarterfinals against Pumas UNAM at Estadio Olímpico Universitario in Mexico City, Mexico. The match kicks off at 10:15 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium on FOX Sports 1 and TUDN.