MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) — Rain and snow made roads slick in New Hampshire on Saturday. State Police said they responded to a number of crashes throughout the day.
One person suffered minor injuries after a car rolled over the road and landed on its side next to trees in Unity. It happened off the 2nd NH Turnpike, State Police said.
“Leave yourself extra time and drive for the current conditions,” they tweeted.
There were also at least two crashes on I-93 Southbound.
One closed the right lane in Manchester for a short time. A car ended up backward and off the side of the road.
#NHSP #TroopB Troopers responded to a single motor vehicle crash on I-93 SB in Manchester. No injuries but the right lane was closed for a short period.
Roads in this area are wet due to rain.
Remain alert for changing conditions. pic.twitter.com/NSTun41uXz
— New Hampshire State Police (@NH_StatePolice) March 12, 2022
Another car got stuck on the side of the I-93 in New Hampton after a layer of snow stuck to the ground. No one was injured.