By CBSBoston.com Staff
MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) — Rain and snow made roads slick in New Hampshire on Saturday. State Police said they responded to a number of crashes throughout the day.

One person suffered minor injuries after a car rolled over the road and landed on its side next to trees in Unity. It happened off the 2nd NH Turnpike, State Police said.

“Leave yourself extra time and drive for the current conditions,” they tweeted.

N.H. State Police say this car rolled over in Unity on Saturday (Photo Via N.H. State Police Twitter)

There were also at least two crashes on I-93 Southbound.

One closed the right lane in Manchester for a short time. A car ended up backward and off the side of the road.

Another car got stuck on the side of the I-93 in New Hampton after a layer of snow stuck to the ground. No one was injured.

