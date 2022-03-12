SOUTH ATTLEBORO (CBS) — On Saturday, New Englanders lined up for the chance to donate essentials for Ukrainian refugees.

Several Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses locations, including South Attleboro and Swansea, were busy packing trailers of donations. Boxes, bags, and loads of goods will soon be on its way to the people of Ukraine.

The rainy conditions did not stop the assembly line of love and support. From early morning into the afternoon, there was a stream of cars and trucks giving whatever they can, hoping their acts of kindness will impact the Ukrainian refugees.

“This is critical,” said Peter Cardi of Cardi’s Furniture and Mattresses. “We all know people involved in this tragedy. We have many people who work at the company who are from Ukraine.

Oksana Kulik has family still living in Ukraine and in harm’s way.

“its’ really hard. I hardly sleep because my family is still there,” she said.

There were more than a dozen of trailers filled, all for the people of Ukraine. And for a lot of the volunteers who donated their time Saturday, it’s also very personal.

“My mother and my family is in Ukraine,” said Father Michael of the St. Michael’s Ukrainian Catholic Church in Woodsocket, Rhode Island. “They are under attack of Putin’s aggression. So I have a hope something is going come to them and save their lives.”

Organizers say a total of 20 trailers will be used as part of this humanitarian aide for the people of Ukraine.